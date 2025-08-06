Thursday, August 7, 2025
National

IG Rizvi, chamber representatives pay tribute to police martyrs at Melody Chowk

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday paid tribute at the Police Martyrs’ Monument in Melody Chowk, joined by senior police officers, members of civil society and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce to honour the force’s fallen heroes.
A police spokesperson told APP that the ceremony included candlelight vigils, floral wreath-laying and a collective prayer for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.
IG Rizvi said those who laid down their lives for the protection of the public are a source of pride for the entire nation and will always be remembered for their courage and dedication.
He reaffirmed that their supreme sacrifices would never be forgotten.
