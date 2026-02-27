IG Motorway Police honours cops for swift rescue of abducted trader on M-2

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry on Friday awarded commendation certificates to officers who successfully recovered a kidnapped trader in a swift operation.

An official told APP on Friday, a few days ago, Motorway Police in a joint operation with Punjab police, recovered a trader, who had been kidnapped from Faisalabad, near Balkasar Interchange on M-2.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the kidnappers were part of an inter-provincial gang involved in criminal activities across different regions.

The IG appreciated the officers for their professionalism, bravery and dedication to duty, terming their performance a reflection of the force’s commitment to public safety and effective law enforcement