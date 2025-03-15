IG Islamabad issues directives for tight security

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Inspector General of Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed enhanced security measures, including increased patrolling and surprise checkpoints, to ensure public safety in the federal capital.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that IG Rizvi chaired key meetings at the National Police Foundation, attended by senior officials from Islamabad Police and the National Police Foundation. The discussions focused on strengthening security arrangements across the city.

“The security measures across the district must be made more effective,” IG Rizvi emphasized, calling for proactive policing strategies.

IG Rizvi said that with increased public activity in markets, police patrolling should be intensified to prevent any untoward incidents.

IG Rizvi further instructed the establishment of surprise check posts across the city for strict monitoring to maintain law and order.

The IG Rizvi also urged citizens to carry their identification documents while traveling and cooperate with law enforcement personnel during security checks.

Regarding police welfare, IG Rizvi directed National Police Foundation officials to accelerate ongoing projects for the families of martyred officers, injured personnel, and serving police officials.

He also stressed the timely completion of existing welfare initiatives and stated that the National Police Foundation would be modernized to meet contemporary policing needs.