IFA’s strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP):In a concerted effort directed by the Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has been on a mission to ensure the residents of the capital are served nothing but the finest in terms of food quality.

The recently unveiled performance report covering March 2023 to December 2021 sheds light on the tireless endeavors of the IFA, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Tuesday.

Throughout 2023, a staggering 12,725 food points underwent scrutiny by the IFA, leading to the closure of 104 establishments failing to meet the required standards. An additional 4,317 received corrective notices, illustrating the strict measures in place to maintain quality. The public complaints triggered 237 actions, underscoring the responsiveness of the IFA to citizen concerns.

Notably, 23,281 kg of non-standard hazardous health products met their demise in 2023, a result of the IFA’s meticulous operations. This proactive approach underscores a commitment to eradicating potential health risks posed by substandard food items.

As part of the Mapping Inspections initiative, the IFA conducted 2,908 inspections in both Islamabad and its surrounding areas. This strategic move expands the reach of food quality assessments, ensuring a comprehensive oversight that transcends city limits.

DC emphasized a holistic approach, asserting that every stage, from food preparation to delivery, is under vigilant scrutiny. The unwavering dedication to quality is clear – no compromises are made, and the supply of superior food remains a paramount concern for the authorities.

Highlighting the commitment to excellence, the DC reiterated the ongoing efforts to eliminate substandard food. This dedication to maintaining the highest standards echoes through the IFA’s consistent actions and adherence to quality protocols.

In conclusion, the Islamabad Food Authority’s relentless pursuit of ensuring top-notch food quality is not just a bureaucratic endeavor but a tangible commitment reflected in actions taken, complaints addressed, and hazardous products obliterated.

As the capital city continues to be served by these vigilant efforts, residents can rest assured that their well-being is at the forefront of the Islamabad Food Authority’s agenda, the spokesman concluded.