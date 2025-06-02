IFA launches safety campaign ahead of World Food Safety Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP):In connection with World Food Safety Day 2025, the Islamabad Food Authority has kicked off a city-wide campaign to promote food safety in restaurants.

The initiative aims to ensure food handling practices meet official standards and to raise awareness among food workers and management.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director of IFA, Dr. Tahira Siddique said that the campaign included a series of awareness seminars in major restaurants across Islamabad.

As part of this effort, Dr. Tahira Siddique and her team visited a private restaurant where they conducted a seminar on the importance of food safety. The session focused on educating kitchen staff and restaurant workers about proper food handling procedures and the relevance of food safety standards. The team also emphasized the global importance of World Food Safety Day and how local businesses can contribute to ensuring safe meals for the public.

During the visit, the IFA team inspected the kitchen facilities. They assessed hygiene practices, food storage conditions, and overall cleanliness. According to officials, this inspection is part of a broader campaign targeting restaurants throughout the capital. The aim is to make food businesses more aware of their role in public health.

Speaking after the inspection, Dr. Tahira Siddique said that the authority has completed preparations for World Food Safety Day. She confirmed that awareness seminars will continue to be held in restaurants across Islamabad. These seminars are designed to educate restaurant staff on how to maintain food safety according to national regulations.

She further added that the authority is committed to supporting businesses in improving food quality. According to her, the campaign is not just about enforcement but also about guidance and training.

The Islamabad Food Authority’s food safety campaign is aligned with the goals of World Food Safety Day, which is observed annually to highlight the importance of food safety at every step — from production to consumption. By involving restaurant workers directly through in-person visits and discussions, the authority hopes to build a culture of safe food practices across the city.

This year’s focus is to create direct engagement with food handlers and kitchen teams. The authority believes that such efforts can bring about real improvements in food hygiene and reduce risks to public health.

The IFA has also announced that it will continue monitoring restaurants even after World Food Safety Day to encourage long-term improvements in food safety.