IFA checks milk quality in Ghauri Town during citywide inspection drive

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday carried out a inspection drive in Ghauri Town, where officials checked milk quality at local shops using testing equipment as part of daily inspections across the capital.

The inspection was led by the Director of the Islamabad Food Authority, accompanied by the Acting Deputy Director Operations, Dr Anum Fatima.

During the visit, teams inspected milk shops in the area and collected samples to assess quality and safety standards.

Officials said the checks were conducted with testing tools to identify contamination and ensure milk being sold meets health requirements. The teams reviewed storage conditions, handling practices, and overall hygiene at the outlets. Shop owners were briefed on compliance requirements and the need to follow food safety rules.

On the occasion, the Director of the Food Authority issued clear instructions that no concession should be given to those involved in milk adulteration.

He said action would be taken wherever violations are found, adding that enforcement will continue without pause. The authority aims to prevent the sale of unsafe food and protect public health through routine monitoring.

He stated that providing citizens with safe and contamination-free food remains the core objective of the department. Milk, being a widely used item, is a priority for inspections due to its direct impact on public health. Regular testing helps ensure that consumers receive products that meet safety benchmarks.

The Director further directed food safety teams to ensure daily inspections of milk shops across Islamabad. He said field teams must remain active in all sectors and report violations promptly. The authority will continue to expand monitoring to cover more localities and improve compliance.

Dr Anum Fatima, Acting Deputy Director Operations, remained present throughout the inspection and supervised on-site procedures. She reviewed sampling methods and instructed staff to maintain records of inspections and test results. Officials said documentation helps track repeat violations and supports enforcement measures.

The Food Authority also advised shop owners to follow proper sourcing, storage, and handling practices. Vendors were told to cooperate with inspection teams and ensure transparency during checks. Authorities said guidance will be provided where needed, but legal action will follow in cases of non-compliance.

Officials noted that inspections are part of a broader city-wide plan to monitor food outlets. The authority has formed multiple teams to conduct checks at different times of the day. These teams will continue visiting milk shops, food points, and storage facilities.

The Islamabad Food Authority urged citizens to report suspected adulteration or unsafe food through official channels. Public cooperation, officials said, supports enforcement and helps improve food safety standards. The department reiterated that inspections will continue to ensure safer food supply across the capital.