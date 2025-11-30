IESCO to temporary suspend power supply of some feeders, areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday said that the power supply of below mentioned feeders and areas will be temporary suspended as per given schedule on Monday (tomorrow) due to the maintenance system and development work in process.

According to IESCO spokesman, on 01st December-2025, the power supply will remain suspended from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm in Azad Shaheed, Aabpara, CDA Flat, G-8 Markaz, Iqbal Town, Service Road East, Zia Masjid, Highway, Waris Valley, Tumair, Babul Islam, Ayub Market, C.W.O, I-9/4, H-8/2, Al Catel, Flour Mill-II, I-10/2, G-11/1, Dargah, Bhara Kahu, Company Bagh, Barrian, Upper Topa and Mangial Feeders of Islamabad Circle and at Rwalpindi City Circle, in F/Block, Faizabad, Affandi Colony, Muzammil Town, AFOHS, Sector 4, Muslim Town, Tehmasma Abad, Dhoke Khabba, Gulshan Abad, Jamia Masjid, Jinnah Road, Subhan Ud Din, Quaid Abad, Banni, Madina Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peshawar Road, Kamalabad, Capt. Amir Shaheed, Bajniyal-II, Noon, FOCHS, Benazir Butto S, and CDL Colony Feeders.

The same shedule will apply in Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, including Haider Road, Adamjee Road, Bostan Khan Road, River Garden, Mohra Nagial, Jhanda, Park View, Dheri Hassan Abad, Khasala, Dhamial, Shah Jevan, Cantt, Chakri, Old Rawat, Hanif Shaheed, Kambeli Sadiq, Sagri, and Ghazan Khan feeders and Attock Circle; Harro, Nawababad, Jalala, Ghoree, Nisar Shaheed (D/C), Museum (D/S), Munir Abad, Lalarukh, Hassanabdal, Ahmed Nagar, Saifiya Town, Millat Colony, Cabinet Division, Hazro, Darya Sharif (D/C), Hattian (T/C), Power Channel C (T/C), Qazi Abad (T/C), Shamsabad, Miskeen Abad, Attock Rural, Waisa, Durdad, Kharpa, Chajji Mar, Qutbal, Grace Land-I, Parri, Mafooz Shaheed, Ahmedal, Gaggan (Double Circuit), Gul Muhammad (Double Circuit), and Injra Feeders.

In Adhi, Basharat, Budhial, Dalwal, Dhoda, Dhok Pathan, Dhudial Rural, Duffer, Jalalpur, Jand Khanzada, Katchery, Khanpur City, Kot Gullah, Kot Sarang, Kot Shera, Lilla Town, Line Park, Miani, Neela, Patwali, Pichnand, Sarkal, Shahpur Syedan, Tehi, and Bhoun feeders of Chakwal Circle, Abbas Pura, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 (Gul Afshan), Mandi Bhalwal, Puran, Kharkha, F-8 Civil Line, Jakkar, Bong-II, Gaddari, Dina-1 (Bakrala), Phadial, New Sanghoi, Matwa, Nai Khangah, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safeer, Karsal, and Islam Pura feeders of Jhelum Circle.

In GSO Circle, from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm at F.H.S, F-Block, I-9/4, Muslim Town, Chashnub, I-8/1, Al-Katel, Muzamal Town, Sohan, CDA, Flour Mill-2, AFOHS, CCC, Maj Riaz, U.C Lakan, Dhamyal Road, Gulshan-e-Saeed, Capt Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad, Tulsa Road, Dehri Hassanabad, Shahpur Syedan, Khanpur City, and Jand Khanzada feeders and in

GSO Circle from 12:00 pm to 01:00 pm at I-8 Markaz, C.S.T, Flour Mill, G.O.R, H-8/2, Fazaia Colony, KRL Feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed.

The IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.