IESCO resorts to 6-8 power load-management

IESCO
ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has resorted to six to eight hours of power load-management in all operation circles of the company due to a gap in demand and supply.
According to IESCO spokesperson, load management would be ended after the restoration of normal supply to the company from the national grid system.
The company regretted the inconvenience to the valued consumers, he said.
He said the load management schedule has already been uploaded at the IESCO website www.IESCO.com.pk.

