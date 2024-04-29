IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 defaulters so far

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered a sum of Rs 2827.06 million from 111,046 defaulters so far during the ongoing power pilferage and recovery drive launched on the directives of the government and ministry of energy.

IESCO chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that many transformers and meters of those who failed to pay their bills have been also disconnected, said a statement issued here Monday.

The CEO is personally supervising the entire drive while Chief Engineer Commercial, Arif Mahmood Saduzai and Additional Director IESCO Recovery, Javaid Iqbal, are closely coordinating the field formations as focal persons.