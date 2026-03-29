IESCO recovers billions from defaulters, intensifies crackdown nationwide

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered billions of rupees from electricity defaulters during an ongoing recovery campaign, while intensifying enforcement measures to ensure financial discipline and uninterrupted power supply.

Chief Engineer (Commercial) Muhammad Sarwar urged consumers to pay their electricity bills on time, terming it both a national and moral responsibility, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said timely payments are essential for maintaining a stable power distribution system and enabling the utility to deliver improved and uninterrupted services.

He said that IESCO management had provided multiple modern and convenient platforms for the ease of consumers to pay their electricity bills. These include commercial bank branches, mobile banking applications, ATM machines, Easypaisa, JazzCash and other digital payment channels. In addition, consumers can also pay their electricity bills through QR codes from the comfort of their homes at any time without any difficulty.

Muhammad Sarwar further stated that in line with the directives of the Government of Pakistan, a vigorous and continuous crackdown against defaulters was underway in all operational circles of IESCO. During this campaign, billions of rupees have been recovered from defaulters, while electricity meters and transformers of several non-paying consumers have also been disconnected, he said.

He emphasized that electricity supply would be ensured for those consumers who pay their bills regularly and on time. He added that the burden of non-paying consumers would not be shifted to those who responsibly pay their bills, and IESCO would ensure the recovery of every unit of electricity consumed and every rupee of outstanding dues.

IESCO once again appeals to its valued consumers to cooperate with the organization by ensuring timely payment of electricity bills so that the power distribution system remains sustainable and efficient for everyone.