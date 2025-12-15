IESCO puts murree, surrounding areas on high alert ahead of snowfall

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has placed its field formations in Murree and surrounding hilly areas on high alert in view of the expected snowfall and severe weather conditions to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and prompt redressal of consumer complaints.

Chief Executive Officer, IESCO, Engineer Ch Khalid Mahmood, in a statement on Monday, said that all officers and staff in Murree, Nathia Gali, Guldana, Ayubia and other adjoining areas have been directed to remain fully alert and perform their duties with maximum vigilance during the adverse weather.

He further said that to effectively and timely handle any emergency, instructions have been issued to provide additional material to the concerned offices, including electricity cables, poles, meters and other essential items, on an immediate basis.

Field officers will remain in close coordination with the district administration so that, through effective teamwork, the best possible services can be ensured for valued consumers.

He also requested consumers to register their complaints through the helpline number 118 or the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933.