IESCO posts landmark performance in 2025 through reforms, digitalisation: Engineer Ch Khalid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) recorded an outstanding performance across all sectors during 2025 by effectively implementing the reform agenda and digitalisation drive of the federal government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Chief Executive Officer Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood said on Sunday.

He said to provide quality, timely online and digital services to valued consumers, IESCO ensured region-wide rollout of the “Apna Meter Apni Reading” mobile application and the advanced 118 call line services following their inauguration by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Federal Minister for Energy, said a press release.

Ch Khalid Mahmood stated that special emphasis was placed on the use of modern technology and digitalization to ensure transparency and timely services in customer services, operations, construction, grid services, and other departments.

Elaborating further, he said that during the ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign, fines exceeding PKR 5.5 billion were imposed on electricity thieves, while outstanding dues amounting to more than PKR 6.99 billion were recovered from defaulters. A total of 3,185 electricity thieves were arrested by the police. To safeguard human lives from electrical accidents, IESCO spent a substantial amount of PKR 2.16 billion from its own budget and secured more than 10,000 hazardous electrical points. Furthermore, state-of-the-art customer facilitation centers were established, providing solutions to all electricity related issues under one roof. Installation of internationally advanced AMI meters has been completed by over 90% in Rawalpindi circles, which is a revolutionary initiative of the Government of Pakistan in the power sector. To further enhance the professional skills of officers and staff, various training sessions were conducted, and the best tools, equipment, and protective gear (T&P) were provided to line staff to ensure their safety.

Engineer Ch Khalid Mahmood reaffirmed the commitment to continue this momentum of excellent performance during the year 2026, so that IESCO maintains its distinctive position in terms of results within Pakistan’s power sector. He also paid rich tribute to the dedicated efforts of IESCO officers and staff