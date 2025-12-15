IESCO notifies power suspension programme for Tuesday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for various areas of its region on Tuesday due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, electricity supply to various feeders will remain temporarily suspended during the maintenance activity.

On December 16, scheduled maintenance work will be carried out in the Islamabad Circle from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm. The affected areas include Azad Shaheed, CDA Office, Service Road East, Iqbal Town, G-6/3, Islamabad Club-I, CDA Pump, Orchard Scheme, Athal, Babul Islam, F-8, G-9 Markaz, F.H.S, I-8/4, I-10/1, G-13/1, Railway Road, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Kurri, Isolation Hospital, PHA-I, Pindi Point, Kohallah, Balawara, Pir Sohawa, and adjoining localities.

During the same period, outages will also be observed in the Rawalpindi City Circle, covering Commercial Centre, Faizabad, Khurram Colony, Noora Road, Tariq Shaheed, Sector-4, Affandi Colony, Zafar-ul-Haq, Dhoke Khabba, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazar, Gawalmandi, Industrial Area, Quaidabad, Eid Gah, Askari XI, Kiyani Road, Millatabad, Kamalabad, Azharabad, Zarkoon Heights, Lakhoo Road, Ratta, and Railway Colony. Additionally, areas under the Rawalpindi Cantt Circle including Bank Road-I, Adamjee Road, PAF, PWD-I, Model Town, Topi Pump, Park View, Dheri Hassan Abad, Kalyal, Hayal, Girja-1, Cantt, Rajjar, Dhoke Awan, Narh, Doberan, Punjar, Mandra-II, Pind Jhatla, Kurnb Kaswal, Ramman, C.B. Khan-2, and surrounding localities will remain affected. In the Attock Circle, outages will cover Nawababad, Jalala, Kala Khan, Faisal Hills-I, Faisal Hills-II, Shah Allah Ditta Double Circuit, Saray Kharbouza Double Circuit, Lala Rukh, Khan Abad, Munir Abad, Pather Garh, Col Sher Khan, Musa, Haji Shah, Miskeenabad, Teen Meela, Durdad, Dilawar Abad, Naka Kalan, Chajji Mar, Bahatar, Pind Sultani, Khaur, Gaggan, and Maqsood Shaheed. Similarly, the Chakwal Circle will experience interruptions in Bhar Pur, Balkassar, Pipli, Line Park, Jamalwal, Kalar Kahar, Dera Muslim, Latifal, Saigalabad, Pinwal, C.S. Shah, Dandot, Lehar Sultan Pur, Dharyala Jalip, Katas, Tobha, P.D. Khan, Abdullah Pur, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Pichnand, Madina Town, Jhatla, Pera Fatihal, Thoa Mehram Khan, Multan Khurd, and Tamman. In the Jhelum Circle, affected areas include Karim Pura, Bilal Town, Saeela, Karyala, Puran, Kharkha, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, Dina-3 (Rohtas), Dina-1 (Bakrala), New Domeli, Sohan, New Sanghoi, Chotala, Khokhran, Gujar Khan, Sohawa Katchery, Mal Awan, Guliana, and Qazian. Moreover, in the GSO Circle, power supply will remain suspended from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm in GHQ, Kiyani Road, Army Flats, MH-1, CMH-1, MH-2, Zeeshan Colony, Haider Road, Canning Road, Hospital Road, N.I.A.S.R, NLC, C.S. Shah, Dandot, and Lehar Sultanpur. Separately, from 11:00 am to 02:00 pm, outages will occur in Sudden Gali, Numan Pura-1, Numan Pura-2, Bagh No.2, and Dhuli No.1 Feeder. and surrounding areas will remain closed.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.