IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Orchard Scheme, Sitara Market, Iqbal Town, Park Enclosure, UC Road, Charah, F-9 Park, G-10/1, High Court, I-8/4, F.H.S, Old Exchange, G-13/2-1, Peer Mehr Ali Shah, Isolation Hospital, T&T, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohala, Pearl Cantinal, Patriata, Upper Topa, Peer Suhawah,I-10 /1, I-11/1, I-10/2, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ghosia Colony, New Milpur, Shkrial, Khanna.II, Tariq Shaheed, Gangal, Tamasmabad, Iqbal Road.II, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazar, Bani, Mingtal, Khayaban Sir Syed, Jinnah Road, People’s Colony, Miltabad, New Race Course, Dhok Chowdhury, Radio Pak-I, Zircon Heights, MFM, KTM, Chakra, Saham, Range Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Tipu Road, PAF, Car Chowk, Model Town, National Park, Park View, Lala Zar, Gulshanabad, Hayal, UC Lakhan, RA Bazar, Priyal, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, IST, Sagri, Lahtrar.II, Khawaja, Panjar, Mandra, Industrial, Bengali, Syed Kasran, Gagan Feeders, Attock Circle, Ghazi Kohli, Taxila, Pathargarh, Hameed, Mansar, Kamra Rural, Maskinabad, Bagh Nilab, Sarka, Shadi Khan, PM Housing Colony, City, Batiot, Jhang, Nara, Kohar, Fateh Jang Rural, Laniwala, Amanpur Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F- 7 Kachhari, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Fatehpur, Kohar, F-6 Mashin Mohalla, Jakar, M Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Chakkiam, New Sanghui, Dinah. 4, Mumtaz Shaheed, Gujjar Khan, Ghori Dhamek, Baba Shaheed, Galiana, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Line Park, Jamalwal, Kallarkahar, Sarpak, Daulatala, Dhadyal Rural, Khanpur, Sarkal, Basharat, Jalib River, Dalwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Jalal. Pur, Hasal, Dharnal, Sukhu, Talagang City, Akwal, Bilalabad, Multan Khard, Timan Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choah Khalsa Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM: 00 pm, Rawalpindi City Circle, Chakra, Dhok Chaudharyan Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kahota City. II, Hanif Shaheed, Abrar Shaheed, Panjar, Khawaja, Nad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tuman, Khahian, Multan Khard, Madina Town Feeders, From 09 am to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Park Enclave.I, PHA-1, Isolation Hospital, Modern Flour Mill, Miltabad, Chakra, New Race Course, Dhok Chowdrian, KTM, Range Road, Zircon Heights, Chichin feeders and surrounding areas.