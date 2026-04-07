IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday, in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, in Islamabad Circle, electricity will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm in Sukh Chain, F-9 Park, F-10/1, Meezan Bank, HC3 Pims, C-2, Pak Land, F-10 Markaz, F-10, F-10/3, Upper Topa and Patraita feeders.

In Attock Circle, power supply will remain disrupted from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm in Shakar Dara, Attock Rural, Teen Mela, Bagh Nelab, feeders. Similarly, in Jehlum Circle, electricity will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm in Sanaullah, Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, F2 (Chip Board), Industrial, F10 (Kala Base) feeders.

In Chakwal Circle, electricity will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm in Mian Bazar feeders.

In GSO Circle, outages will occur from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, 132KV Grid Station Bhagwal, from 07:00 am to 05:00 pm, Azad Pattan Feeder, and surrounding areas.

The IESCO management apologized to consumers for the inconvenience and said that power supply may be restored earlier than scheduled if the maintenance work is completed ahead of time.