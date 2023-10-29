IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, AQ Khan, Golf City, NIH, SES, Fazal Ghi, NDC.I, H/11/4, I-10/ 2, New Exchange, Kidney Centre, Dr. AQ Khan, Islamic University, Bahria University, G-10/1, G-10/2, G-10/4, G-9/1, CWO Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Dhok Najo, Raja Sultan, Eidgah Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Park View, Pindi Board, Fuji Foundation Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Peer Suhawah, FHS, I- 8/4 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bajanyal, Nogzi, Bagh Sardaran, Social Security, Rajahabad, Industrial, Dhok Hasu, Pirudhai, Carriage Factory, New Milpur, Service Road, Muslim Town, KRL, Jinnah Comp Feeders, Chakwal Circle , CS Shah, Dandut, Kallarkahar, Dhadyal City Feeders, Attock Circle, Bolinwal Feeder, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, GSO Circle, Nimble, I-16/2, I-16/4, Pandhoon, I-14/3, I-14/4, PHA-2, Noon feeders and surrounding areas.