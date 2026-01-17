Sunday, January 18, 2026
HomeNationalIESCO notifies power suspension programme
National

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

7
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday, in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to an IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of several feeders and grid stations will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in areas under Rawalpindi City Circle, Committee Chowk, Zafar-ul-Haq, and Arya Mohallah feeders, in Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, RCCI-I, RCCI-II, RCCI-III, RCCI-IV, RCCI-V, RCCI-VI, RCCI-VII, RCCI-VIII, RCCI-IX, RCCI-X, Dhoke Farman Ali, and Tipu Road feeders.
Similarly, in Attock Circle, from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Lala Rukh, Hussainabad, Munirabad, and POF Emergency feeders, GSO Circle, from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm, Islamgarh City, Poona, Kakra, Poona-2, and Kalyal Bansi feeders, and surrounding areas will remain closed.
IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan