IESCO notifies power suspension programme

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday, in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of several feeders and grid stations will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in areas under Rawalpindi City Circle, Committee Chowk, Zafar-ul-Haq, and Arya Mohallah feeders, in Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, RCCI-I, RCCI-II, RCCI-III, RCCI-IV, RCCI-V, RCCI-VI, RCCI-VII, RCCI-VIII, RCCI-IX, RCCI-X, Dhoke Farman Ali, and Tipu Road feeders.

Similarly, in Attock Circle, from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Lala Rukh, Hussainabad, Munirabad, and POF Emergency feeders, GSO Circle, from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm, Islamgarh City, Poona, Kakra, Poona-2, and Kalyal Bansi feeders, and surrounding areas will remain closed.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.