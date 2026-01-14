IESCO notifies power suspension programme

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday, in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of several feeders and grid stations will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in areas under Islamabad Circle, Kund Rajgan, Scheme-II, King Hammad, and Chatta Bakhtawar feeders, in Rawalpindi City Circle, F/Block, B/Block, Khurram Colony, Al-Noor Colony, Farooq-E-Azam, Sector-4, Affandi Colony, Dhoke Hukamdad, Iqbal Road-II, Gulshan Abad, Jamia Masjid, Jinnah Road, Mangtal, Ali Market, Asghar Mall, Misrial Road, People Colony, New Race Course, Radio Pak-I, Bhadana, Eighteen, Pind Hoon, Ratta, and Railway Colony feeders.

Similarly, areas under Rawalpindi Cantt Circle will face a power suspension, affecting Kashmir Road, Adamjee Road, Mecca Chowk, Car Chowk, Model Town, MSF, Park View, K/H Road, Gulishanabad, Hayal, Girja-1, Choungi No-22, Rajjar, Dhoke Awan, Kahuta City-II, Khawaja, Chowk Pindori, New Choa, Ghazan Khan, Nara Matore, Ghumti, Pind Jhatla, Bhangali, Syed Kasran, C/B Khan-2, Dhoke Farman Ali, Tipu Road, and Makkah Chowk feeders. In Attock Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in areas fed by Bhoi Gar, Salargah, Ghazi Kohli, Museum (D/S), Nisar Shaheed (D/C), Saifiya Town, Millat Colony, Cabinet Division, Small Industrial Estate, N-Block, Munir Abad, Burhan, Hazro, Hattian, Qazi Abad, GBHP Colony, Shamsabad, Attock Rural, Katchery, Miskeenabad, Waisa, Malhowali, Bhatiot, Moorat, Jand-2, Pind Sultani, Dhurnal, Fateh Jang, Dakhnair, Attock Cantt, Dhoke Fateh, Darul Islam, Bagh Neelab, Sangjani, Pind Parian, Sara-e-Kharboza, Shah Allah Ditta, Gulshan-e-Sehat, Paswal, and Darya Sharif feeders, from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm, Lala Rukh, Hasanabdal, Munirabad, POF Emergency, Bhater, Chakwal Circle feeders.

Meanwhile, consumers in Chakwal Circle will face a power outage in areas connected to Bhoun, Balkassar, Millat Chowk, Jamalwal, Sardhi, Main Bazar, Dera Muslim, Dhudial Express, Shahpur Syedan, Behkri, Dandot, Duffer, Katas, Lilla Town, P.D. Khan, Sagharpur, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Pichnand, Kaloo, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Tehi, Daroot, Mial, Wanhhar, Abdullah Pur, and Jalal Pur feeders. In Jhelum Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended during the same time in F-7 (Kutchery), Saeela, New Cantt Jhelum, Nougran, Shakreela, Sarai-A-Gir, Akram Shaheed, F-10 (Kala Base), COD Kala, P.T.C, F-2 (Chip Board), Mangla Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Phadial, Khai Kulia, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dina-4 (City), Karoli, Ghouri Dhamaik, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, and Qazian feeders.

Under GSO Circle, from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Galf City, NIC, TNT, and Angori Feeders, from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, Model Town, Mehboob Shaheed, Dhoke Awan, Car Chowk, Layyer Colony, Humak, Morgah, Imarat, and Mohra Nagial Feeders, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Brot Gala, Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Ratta City, Cherohi Express, Dana Behal, Charoi Dongi, Seri, City, Kraila, Jandrot Dabsi, Datot, Mujhan, and Khoi Ratta Express Feeders, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Sowan, AWHS-1, Park View, I.S.T, Zaraj-1, Sarwar Shaheed, and Walyat Complex feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.