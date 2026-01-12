IESCO notifies power suspension programme

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday, in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of several feeders and grid stations will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in areas under Islamabad Circle, including Karachi Company, Ibne Sina, G-9/1, G-9/2 and G-9/3 feeders.

In Rawalpindi City Circle, power supply will be disrupted during the same period in areas connected to 4th Road, National Market, Muzammil Town, Khanna Road, Tariq Shaheed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Sadiqabad, Zafar-ul-Haq, Liaqat Bagh, Jamia Masjid, Jinnah Road, Major Masood, Fauji Colony, NUTECH, Ihsan Abad, Abu Bakar, Askari XI, Allama Iqbal, Charing Cross, Kamalabad, NUST Road, Noon, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and CDL Colony feeders.

Similarly, areas under Rawalpindi Cantt Circle will face a power suspension from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, affecting Mall Road, DK/Farman Ali, Kot Jabbi, PWD-I, Sarwar Shaheed, Murree Brewery, Dheri Hassan Abad, Adyala, Ranyal, Shah Jevan, Cantt, Army Flats, Paryal, Sihala College, Hanif Shaheed, Doberan, Punjar, Ramman, Kurnb Kaswal, Mahoota, Mandra, LTC, Hamid Jhangi, Mandra-II, PAECHS, Gulzar-e-Quaid and Khanna Road feeders.

In Attock Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in areas fed by Harro, Ghoree, Dhraik, Shah Allah Ditta (Double Circuit), Saray Kharbouza (Double Circuit), A Block, Arcade, Kohistan Enclave, Model Town, I Block, Kashif Gul, Bahtar More, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Babrakki, Hussainabad, Shafi Chohan, Brahma, Darya Sharif, Gondal, Bagh Neelab, Attock Cantt, Nartopa, Shadi Khan (Double Circuit), Sirka (Double Circuit), Naka Kalan, Noorpur, Captain Sajid Hussain Shaheed, Fatehjang City-II, Jand-1, Kamrial, Gul Muhammad, Chabb, Hasanabdal, Attock Rural, Fawara Chowk, Cabinet Division, Sangjani, Pind Parian, Gulshan-e-Sehat and Paswal feeders.

Meanwhile, consumers in Chakwal Circle will face a power outage from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in areas connected to Mengan, Sar Pak, Jand Awan, Dhudial Rural, Jand Khanzada, Lehr Sultan Pur, Rawal, Dalwal, Ahmed Abad, Katchery, Jalalpur, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Pichnand, Moorat, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Tehi, Daroot, Mial, Wanhhar, C.W.O, Abdullah Pur and Sagharpur feeders.

In Jhelum Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended during the same time in Karim Pura, Bilal Town, Abbas Pura, F-13 (Garmala), Mandi Bhalwal, Kharkha, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Borian, Dina-3 (Rohtas), Gaddari, Hasnote, Nathwala, Khokhran, Ward No-8, Sohawa Katchery, Chappar Sharif, Kountrilla and Kanggar Thathi feeders.

Under GSO Circle, from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm, Minhasa Sohawa, Numble, Birote, and Gujar Kohala feeders, from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, Model Town, A-Block, I-Block, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gul, Brahma, City Arcade, Barbaqi, Bahtar More, Dhrek, Dudyal City-I, Dudyal Ratta, Dudyal Khadimabad, and Sheikh-II feeders, from 12:00 pm to 01:00 pm, Onnah Town-I, Onnah Town-II, Kathar Express, Sheikh-I, Dudyal City-II, and THQ Feeders, from 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm, Rangal and Ghazia Abad Feeders, and surrounding areas will remain closed.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.