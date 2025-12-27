IESCO notifies power suspension programme

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on December 28, from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rawalpindi-III, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Morgah, RCCI-I, RCCI-II, RCCI-III, RCCI-IV, RCCI-V, Old Rawat, New Rawat, AOWHS, SUPARCO, CWO, Jail Park-I, Zeta-I, Ex-Lawyer, Park View, Pindi Board, Sowan Indus, RCCI Express, Humak, Imarat, Model Town, Sarwar Shaheed, Pepsi, Mohra Nagyal, IST, Fuji Foundation, Ziraj-1, Ziraj-2, AWHS, Dhok Awan, Morgah and Walayat Complex Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, POF-1, POF-2, Salar-1, Salar-2, Attock Cantt, Akhori, Artillery Centre, PM Colony and Katchery feeders and surrounding areas.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.