IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday on limited feeders in Islamabad Circle due to ongoing development works being carried out by the district administration.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, electricity supply will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on the affected feeders and adjoining areas to facilitate the shifting of electricity poles and other power installations in connection with development projects.

The affected feeders include Punjab House, Bari Imam, Pir Sohawa, Saidpur, Islamabad Club-1, Islamabad Club-2, Mahfooz Shaheed/Shehzad Town, Filtration Plant, Pindorian Scheme-2, Orchard Scheme and CDA Pump.

IESCO said the temporary shutdowns were required to facilitate various development projects, including construction of flyovers and underpasses, installation of new 11kV feeders, road widening and other related works.

IESCO apologized to consumers for the temporary inconvenience.

For the convenience of consumers, temporary electricity shutdown schedules are also uploaded on IESCO’s official website, www.iesco.com.pk, and its official social media platforms, including Facebook (IESCO Updates) and Twitter/X (IESCO Official Pk). For further information, consumers may call the IESCO Helpline at 118.