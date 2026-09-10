IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, in Attock Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended from 5 am to 12 pm, Lalazar, Hussain Abad, feeders. In Jhelum Circle, power supply will remain suspended from 6 am to 10 am, Chapper Sharif, feeder.

In GSO Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, 132kv AWC HMC Taxila and 132KV Sangjani-Burhan, from 08:00 am to 06:00 pm, 132KV Kahuta City- Palandri, 132KV New Wah-Bahtermore along with related earth switch, and surrounding areas.

IESCO apologized to consumers for the temporary inconvenience and said electricity supply would be restored before the scheduled time if the maintenance work was completed earlier than expected.