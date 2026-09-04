IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, in Islamabad Circle,electricity supply will remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am, G-9/4, FBR, G-9/2, from 5 am to 12 pm, Waheed Abad, Khanna Dak, Burma, Sudhran, feeders.

In Rawalpindi City Circle, power supply will remain suspended from 5 am to 12 pm, Al-Noor Colony, feeder. In Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended from 6 am to 10 am, Jhata Hatyal, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, feeders.

Similarly, in Attock Circle, power supply will remain suspended from 5 am to 12 pm, Lalazar, Hussain Abad, feeders. In Chakwal Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended from 7 am to 2 pm, Talagang City, Tehi, Kot Saring, Dhok Pathan, Dharabi, feeders.

In GSO Circle, power supply will remain suspended from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, 132kv AWC HMC Taxila and 132KV Sangjani-Burhan, from 08:00 am to 06:00 pm, 132KV Kahuta City- Palandri, 132KV New Wah-Bahtermore along with related earth switch, and surrounding areas.

IESCO apologized to consumers for the temporary inconvenience and said electricity supply would be restored before the scheduled time if the maintenance work was completed earlier than expected.