IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Sohan, F.H.S (Faizabad Housing Society, Industrial-2, I-8/4 feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Muslim Town,Service Road, A-Block, Kurri Road, Khurram Colony, WASA, AFOHS, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Muzammil Town, Hamza Camp feeders, from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, GSO Circle, Pindi Point, Barrian, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Lora, Patriata, Company Bagh, Cecil Resotor, Lora-2, MCM, TDCP, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kuldana, PC Feeder and surrounding areas.