IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Shikarpadian, G-6, F-6/2, Marvi, Burma, UC Road, Cherah, F-8/2, G-9/4 , FHS, Ghori Garden, Old United, G-13/4, Railway Road, Shahpur, PHED, Dhala, TDCP, PAF, Treat Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Centre, 4th Road, E Block, 6th Road, T&T, BN Hospital, B Block, Abdul Rahman, New Milpur, C Block, Shakryal, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Khanna II, Farooq Azam, Gangal, Sector 4, Dhok Khaba, Gulshanabad, Jami Masjid, Industrial, Quaidabad, Gawalmandi, Abu Bakr, Asghar Mall, Tamsamaabad, Azizabad, New Race Course, Radio Pak, Azharabad, Zircon Heights, Noon, FOCHS, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, New Malpur, Hydari. Chowk, Faizabad, Noon, Azizabad, Milpur, C Block, Jami Masjid Road, Shakryal Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Hyder Road, Sir Syed Road, Rahmatabad-1, Sarwar Shaheed, FECHS, Scheme-III, Lair Colony, KH Road, Shahpur, Golestan Fatima, Qureshiabad, Cantt, Chakri, Sehala College, Chowk Pandori, Kahota City. II, Kallar Syedan, Nara Matur, Mandra, New Kaliam, Bahr Kaliyal, Nishan Haider, Mahuta, Chakri, S. PD, Defense Road, Askari.14, Sector D, Humayun.I, Kalyal, Gulshanabad, Rose Line 502 Workshop, Adiala Feeders, Attock Circle, Ghazi Kohli, HMC Road, Taxila, Binbola, Behlot, MVHS Society , ECHS D-18, Gulshan Sehat, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industrial, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Model Town, Hussainabad, Islampura, Shah Dir, Hattian, Qaziabad, Power Channel Company, Shamsabad, Shakurdra, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, Dar es Salaam, Maskinabad, Kharpa, Muthial, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City, Nara, Mahfuz Shaheed, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, Chhab, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Ara Bazar, Jamalwal, Kallarkahar, Main Bazar, Doultala, Dhadial. Rural, Khanpur, Bhikri, Dandut, Duffer, Tuba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Dhala, Dhadanka, Murt, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Khwan Feders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Kariala, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, Chamala, M Riaz Shaheed, Mangala Cantt., Dinah. , Sandal, City Sohaw, Chhapar Sharif, Kantrala, Kangarthati Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Birut Gala, Darbarai Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Chirohi Express, Dana Bhal, Chirohi Dongee, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Datot, Majajan, Chirohi, Kahota City. II, Hanif Shaheed, Commercial Centre, Farooq Azam, Fourth Road, E Block, Shaheed Muhammad Deen, Abu Bakr, Ibar Rehman, Mumtaz Shaheed, M Riaz Shaheed, Bakrala. , Chamala, Madukalis feeders and surrounding areas.