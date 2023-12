IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Raja Sultan, New Milpur, Shakriyal, Khanna II, Service Road, APHS, Tamsamaabad, Iqbal Road II, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazar, Bani, Mingtal, Khyaban Sirsyed, Jannah Road, Kyani Road, New Race Course, Radio Pak.I, Bajnyal, I-16, Ratta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road.II, Sir Syed Road, PAF, FECHS, RCCI Express , Murri Burori, AOWHS, Humayun Road, PGHS, Gulshan Fatima, UC Lakhan, Chongi No. 22, Chahan, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, IST, Chowk Pandori, Kahuta City. I, Dobiran, Panjar, Gumti, Bisali, Sikhu, Raman, CB Khan.II, Feeders, Attock Circle, Bohi Ghar, Haru, Block. A MPCH, Gulshan Sehat, Sarai Kharboza, Shahullah Dutta, Wahadat Colony, Purmiana, Khanabad, Hasan Abdal , Shah Deer, Hattian, Qaziabad, Power Channel Company, Shamsabad, Mari, Attock Cantt, Bara Zee, Muslim Town, Minawala, Murt, Bhandar, Dharnal, Galial, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, Amanpur Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bahrpur, Murid, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Jund Awan, Dhadial Express, Khanpur, Chakral, Basharat, Jalap River, Dalwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Panchand, Dharabi, Dhok. Pathan, Kot Sarang, Darut, Mail, Vanhar Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-13 Garmala, Bolani, Sarai Alamgir, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Boren, F-2 Chip Borr, Industrial, F-10 Kalabase, Dina 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Madhu Kals, Padyal, New Sanghui, Kokhran, Gujjar Khan, Main Bazar, Baba Shaheed, Galiana, Islampura feeders and surrounding areas.