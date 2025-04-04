IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, RIC, Benazir Bhutto, Gracy Line Feeders

On Sunday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Defence Road, Hamayoun 1, Rose Lane, Adyala, Kaiyal, Humayuon Road, RCCI-I,II,IV Feeders and surrounding areas.