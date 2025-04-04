22.7 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalIESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
National

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO
12
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, RIC, Benazir Bhutto, Gracy Line Feeders
On Sunday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Defence Road, Hamayoun 1, Rose Lane, Adyala, Kaiyal, Humayuon Road, RCCI-I,II,IV Feeders and surrounding areas.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan