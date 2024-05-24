IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 17:00 PM, GSO Circle, Dhudial-Chaksawari Transmission line, City-II, Siakh-II, Khadamabad, Onnah Town-I, Onnah Town-II Feeders and surrounding areas.