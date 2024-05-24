IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO
ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 17:00 PM, GSO Circle, Dhudial-Chaksawari Transmission line, City-II, Siakh-II, Khadamabad, Onnah Town-I, Onnah Town-II Feeders  and surrounding areas.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services