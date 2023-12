IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Hydari Chowk, Shamsabad, National Market, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Noora Road, Muslim Town, Sector 4, Zafarul Haq, Dhok Khaba, Gwalmandi, Industrial, Quaidabad, Fowara Chowk, Abu Bakar, Masrial Road, Captain Amir Shaheed, Bhadana, Pandhoon, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road.1, Dhok Farman Ali, Jail Park, NPF-II, Mehboob Shaheed, National Park, Pindi Borar, KH Road, Defense Road, Ranyal, Shah Jeevan, Jhawara, Rajar, Sahala College, Japan Road, Hanif Shaheed, Kaler Syedan, Ghazin Khan, New Mandera, Jhata Hatial, Karnab Kaswal, Nishan. Haider, Bhal, Park View, Pindi Borar, Jail Park.I, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawaz Shaheed, Nawababad, Jalala, Museum, Shahia, Munirabad, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Hussainabad. , Industrial, Pind Pran, Sangjani, Hazro, Darya Sharif, Haji Shah, Visa, Shakurdra, Akhori, Nar Topa, City, Muthial, Bahtar, Pind Soltani, Khor, Gul Mohammad, Kanda, Chub Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Line Park, Megan, Kaler Kahar, Sarpak, Adi, Dhadyal City, Latifal, Dhoda, Sarkal, CS Shah, Rawal, Katas, Laila Town, KS Maniz, Jalalpur, Bilkser, Dharnal, Sukhu, Madinah Town, Dhalar, Mugla, Badhyal. , Patwali Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shikrila, Kohar, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Gadari, Sohan, New Domeli, Chotala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Ward no. 8, Ghori Dhamek, Mal Awan, Thakra, Smoot Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Chakwal Circle, Sehigalabad Feeder, From 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM, GSO Circle, Birut Gala, Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Ratta City, Chirohi Express, Dana Bhal, Chirohi Dongee, Sree, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Ditot, Majajan Federza and surrounding areas.