IESCO fully implementing PM’s austerity measures: Ch Khalid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engineer Ch Khalid Mahmood, has stated that in view of the prevailing national and international circumstances, IESCO has begun full implementation of the austerity measures directed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that under these measures, IESCO offices will remain open four days a week, while Friday will be observed as a work-from-home day. However, the operational, construction, GSO, and GSC emergency formations will continue to remain fully on duty to ensure uninterrupted services and immediate response to any operational requirements.

Further implementing the austerity directives, the monthly petrol limits for officers have been significantly reduced. The petrol quota for Grade 20 and 21 officers has been reduced from 300 liters to 150 liters, for Grade 19 officers from 200 liters to 100 liters, and for Grade 18 officers from 200 liters to 100 liters.

Similarly, the monthly petrol limit for Grade 17 officers has been reduced from 100 liters to 50 liters. In addition, 60 percent of the vehicles at the Head Office and other offices have been grounded as part of the austerity initiative. However, ambulances and vehicles used for operational and emergency duties have been exempted from these restrictions to ensure uninterrupted operational readiness.

Engineer Ch Khalid Mahmood further stated that IESCO has always stood by the Government of Pakistan during challenging times, and the organization remains committed to supporting national efforts in overcoming current difficulties. He expressed confidence that through collective efforts and unity as a nation, Pakistan will successfully overcome these challenges with dignity and strength.