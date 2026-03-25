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IESCO chief to hold live E-Kachehri for consumers on Thursday

Chief Executive of Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, will directly hear consumer complaints and suggestions during a live e-Kachehri on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Chief Executive of Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, will directly hear consumer complaints and suggestions during a live e-Kachehri on Thursday.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the session will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am through Facebook Live, providing consumers across the region an opportunity to interact with the chief executive and seek resolution of their electricity-related issues.

Consumers can participate via the official Facebook ID “CEO-IESCO E-Kachery” or contact the designated telephone number 051-9253105 during the scheduled hours.

The spokesperson said that consumers are required to provide their name, electricity bill reference number, and contact details while registering complaints to facilitate prompt resolution.

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