IESCO chief stresses strict adherence to safety measures to prevent electrical accidents

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, has underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of both its field staff and consumers, terming the protection of human life as IESCO’s top professional and moral responsibility.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he stated that human life is a beautiful gift from Allah Almighty, and it is our collective duty to value and protect it. He directed all line staff to strictly adhere to safety procedures and ensure the use of safety equipment such as rubber gloves, boots, safety belts, helmets, face shields, beepers, and other protective gear while performing duties. Work on electric lines should only commence after confirming that the line is properly earthed and dead from both ends. In case of unfavorable weather conditions, work must be postponed.

Engineer Khalid Mahmood further added that IESCO is committed to promoting a 100% safety culture across the organization. He instructed Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Kashif Shah to organize awareness campaigns and seminars for field staff to enhance safety consciousness.

He remarked that most unfortunate line accidents resulting in loss of precious lives or permanent disabilities occur due to negligence in following safety rules or overconfidence. IESCO is taking all necessary measures to prevent such incidents because protecting human life is our top priority. He also cited the Quranic principle that saving one life is equivalent to saving all of humanity.

Moreover, he urged IESCO consumers to maintain a safe distance from electric poles, wires, transformers, and other electrical installations, to keep household wiring updated, and to immediately contact the concerned SDO office or the IESCO Helpline 118 in case of any complaint or emergency.