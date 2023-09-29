IESCO apprehends 164 electricity thieves, imposes fine exceeding 8.78 mln

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has apprehended 164 individuals involved in power theft and imposed fines totaling over Rs 8.78 million.

This significant crackdown on electricity theft has been part of a special anti-power theft drive conducted in various areas of the company said a spokesperson.

The operation, which began on September 7, has seen a meticulous inspection of more than 74,000 meters, revealing 1,285 instances of meter tampering indicative of illegal electricity consumption.

