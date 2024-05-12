IESCO announces power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations will remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM in Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kho-I and II, I-11/2, Azad Shaheed, Kand Rajgaan, Lahtara Road, Wahidabad, COMST, Chhata Bakhtawar Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, C Block, Affendi Colony, A Block, Kayani Road, Madnia Colony, Dhok Hasu, Pir Wadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, I-14/3, Affendi Colony, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road, BBH, P&T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, EME Complex Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, SPD-II, RIC, Gracie Line Feeder, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Amanpur Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspora, F-7 Kachhari, Kantrela, Galiana, Suhawa Kachhari, Main Bazaar Suhawa Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Dhok Pathan, Bisharat Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 am to 05:00 pm, Unha Town. I and II feeders and surrounding areas.