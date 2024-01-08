IED powerful Bajaur blast martyred two police officials, injured several

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Two police officials were martyred and several sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) powerful blast near a police vehicle in the Mamond Belot area of Bajaur Tehsil in Peshawar on early Monday.

According to police, the policemen were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams when an IED planted on the roadside went off, as a result, two police officials were martyred and injured several, a PTV news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to Khar Hospital where emergency has been declared.

Hospital sources said that the number of casualties might increase as the condition of some injured people was serious.

Security forces and political administration kicked off a search operation in the area.