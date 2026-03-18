ICT rainfall: DC orders field monitoring, teams activated across city

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Islamabad reported light and heavy rain in different areas, prompting the district administration to take immediate steps.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon directed all assistant commissioners to move into the field and review the situation in their respective areas. The instructions aim to ensure smooth management during the rainfall and to address any issues without delay.

According to the directive, assistant commissioners have been asked to closely monitor low-lying areas and water channels where accumulation is more likely. Special focus has been placed on ensuring that water does not collect in residential zones or disrupt traffic flow.

The deputy commissioner also ordered sanitation teams to begin work on drainage without delay. These teams have been mobilized to clear water from roads and streets and to keep the drainage system functional during the rain.

Officials said that monitoring of the situation is ongoing across the city. The district administration is keeping track of rainfall conditions and response efforts in all sectors to maintain normal activity and reduce inconvenience for residents.