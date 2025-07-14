ICT Police’s Ali Nawaz receives Hero’s welcome after historic Silver in U.S

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Constable Ali Nawaz, a proud member of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, returned home to a hero’s welcome after securing a historic silver medal in the World Police Games 2025 held in the United States — the first-ever silver medal in Pakistan police history at the event.

Apolice spokesperson told APP on Monday that a large number of officers, including Additional Inspector General (AIG) Logistics Abdul Haq Umrani, warmly received the boxer at Islamabad International Airport, celebrating his remarkable achievement.

He said Constable Ali Nawaz is currently serving in Islamabad Police and represented Pakistan at the international level with great distinction.

He said the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, invited Ali Nawaz to his office to honor him for his extraordinary performance.

He said, “Ali Nawaz has made the entire nation and the Islamabad Police proud by winning hearts through his dedication, courage, and talent.”

He said the IG Rizvi awarded Ali Nawaz a cash prize and an honorary shield in recognition of his contribution.

IG said ICT Police stands fully behind Ali Nawaz and will continue to support him in future international competitions./APP-rzr-msr