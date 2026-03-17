ICT Police SSP Qazi reviews security at Haji Camp, directs vigilance

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza visited Haji Camp to review security arrangements and assess deployment in the area.

An official told APP on Tuesday that during the visit, he met police officers and personnel deployed on duty and inspected the overall security measures in place.

SSP Qazi directed the officers to remain alert and perform their duties with responsibility and professionalism, ensuring effective security at the site.

Qazi emphasized that maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety remained the top priority of Islamabad Police.