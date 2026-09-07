ICT Police search operations: 26 suspects shifted for verification, pistol recovered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out large-scale search and combing operations across different areas of the federal capital, checking 159 people and 85 houses, while shifting 26 suspicious persons to police stations for further verification and recovering a pistol with ammunition.

An official told APP on Monday that police teams also checked eight shops during the operations.

As part of the security exercise, police inspected 90 motorcycles and 27 vehicles at different locations.

The official said 26 suspicious persons and 11 motorcycles were shifted to the respective police stations for further verification.

During the search operations, police also recovered one pistol along with ammunition.

The search and combing operations are continuing in different areas of Islamabad as part of ongoing security measures.