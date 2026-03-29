ICT Police put 39 lawbreakers in handcuffs; Drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police put 39 lawbreakers in handcuffs during separate operations across the federal capital and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

An official told APP on Sunday that police teams from Golra, Aabpara, Industrial Area, Noon, Shams Colony, Kirpa and Bani Gala police stations arrested 14 accused involved in various criminal activities.

He said the police recovered 1,660 grams of hashish, 610 grams of heroin, 201 grams of ice, 15 bottles of liquor, seven pistols with ammunition and two daggers from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

He said that during a special campaign launched to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams apprehended 25 more criminals from different areas of the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Qazi Ali Raza said that Islamabad Police remained committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and no elements would be allowed to disturb public peace.