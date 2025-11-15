ICT Police promotes 14 ASIs to SI rank; IGP Rizvi says welfare remains top priority

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has approved another round of promotions, elevating 14 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to the rank of Sub-Inspector as part of an ongoing welfare and career-progression initiative.

An official told APP on Saturday that the formal notification for these promotions has been issued, following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

He noted that just a few days earlier, more than 300 officers from various ranks were also promoted, reflecting the continued focus on improving service structure and boosting morale across the force.

IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the welfare of the force remains one of his primary priorities. “Timely promotion is the right of every officer, and it will be ensured without delay,” he said, adding that both official and personal issues of police personnel are being addressed on a priority basis.

The IGP reaffirmed that ICT Police will continue to strengthen its internal systems to support officers’ professional growth along with overall organisational efficiency.