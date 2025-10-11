ICT Police nabs notorious dacoit; linked to loot & seven robbery cases

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Secretariat Police team has arrested a wanted member of a notorious dacoit gang involved in multiple robberies, theft, and fraud activities across different areas of the capital.

An official told APP on Saturday that the accused, identified as Amjad and Adalat Khan, were apprehended during a targeted operation. Police also recovered Rs140,000 in stolen cash along with a 30-bore pistol and five live rounds from their possession. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway.

Police records revealed that the arrested suspects were linked to at least seven separate robbery and theft cases registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 382 and 392. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and theft in different areas of Islamabad.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed all police teams to intensify the crackdown against organized gangs and criminals, ensuring that all culprits are brought to justice. He said that no criminal element would be allowed to disturb the peace of the federal capital.