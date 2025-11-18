ICT Police nab 14 lawbreakers, drugs & weapons recovered

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 14 lawbreakers during an ongoing crackdown across the federal capital aimed at curbing crime and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

An official told APP on Tuesday that police teams from Aabpara, Sumbal, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna and Bani Gala police stations arrested 10 accused and recovered 1,130 grams of hashish, 28 grams of ice, and eight pistols with ammunition from their possession.

He added that cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, and further investigation is underway.

As part of a special campaign to apprehend absconders and proclaimed offenders, four (04) wanted criminals were also arrested.

SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza said that ICT Police are working continuously to protect citizens’ lives and property and maintain peace in the federal capital. “No one will be allowed to disrupt the city’s peace,” he said, adding that public safety remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.