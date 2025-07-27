ICT Police launches ‘1INFO’ App for emergency support

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):In line with the vision of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi and the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has launched a citizen-friendly mobile application titled 1INFO to enhance public safety and facilitate prompt communication between citizens and law enforcement.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the app is available for download through the official Islamabad Police website, the Apple Store, and Google Play Store.

The 1INFO app offers two core features: an Emergency Panic Button and an Information Sharing Button.

The emergency panic feature allows users to seek immediate police assistance with just one press. Once activated, Islamabad Police’s rescue teams are instantly alerted and dispatched to the user’s location without delay, he said.

Through the information sharing feature, citizens can send critical tips or concerns to the police via voice messages, videos, or photographs. This allows individuals to confidentially report any crime, suspicious activity, or seek assistance regarding public safety concerns, he added.

The ICT Police urged all residents of the capital to install the 1INFO app to ensure quick access to emergency response and seamless communication with police authorities. The app is part of the broader efforts to modernize policing and bring digital convenience to the public, according to the press release here.