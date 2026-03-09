ICT Police host Iftar dinner for women officers on Int’l Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP): A special Iftar dinner was organized at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad on the occasion of International Women’s Day to pay tribute to women serving in the Islamabad Police.

An official told APP on Monday that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with senior police officers, attended the ceremony. Female police officers and women from different walks of life also participated in the event.

During the ceremony, tribute was paid to the brave women police officers of Islamabad Police and to the families of the martyrs of the force.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Rizvi said that the role of women in Islamabad Police was in no way less than that of their male counterparts.

He said that female police officers were demonstrating their professional abilities alongside men in all departments and were playing an important role in maintaining law and order, crime control and community policing.

Rizvi said that Islamabad Police was making efforts to provide a better working environment for female officers so that they could perform their duties effectively.

IGP Rizvi also paid tribute to the brave mothers, sisters and daughters of the martyrs and ghazis of Islamabad Police for their sacrifices.

Later, the IGP Rizvi held an open court at the Central Police Office under the open-door policy where citizens and police officers presented their issues and complaints.

The IGP listened to the complaints of citizens and concerns of officers and issued on-the-spot instructions to the relevant officials for their immediate resolution.

He said that resolving citizens’ issues promptly on merit and transparency was the top priority of Islamabad Police.

He added that any citizen facing a police-related issue could approach the open court without hesitation to present their concerns.