ICT Police held 19 outlaws; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 19 outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a series of operations launched by Secretariat, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Kirpa, Humak, and Phulgran police stations to curb crime and ensure public safety across the federal capital.

An official told APP on Friday that the crackdown was carried out on the special directions of senior police officials to eliminate criminal elements from the city and safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

He said police teams from the aforementioned police stations arrested 13 accused and recovered liquor, two pistols, and a rifle along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

He said during a special campaign targeting absconders and proclaimed offenders, six additional accused were apprehended.

He said that SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, reiterated that Islamabad Police remain fully committed to protecting citizens and maintaining law and order in the city. “No one will be allowed to disrupt the peace,” he said, adding that the safety and security of citizens remain the top priority of the police.