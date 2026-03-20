ICT Police Dolphin Force holds flag march ahead of Eid in capital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Dolphin Force conducted a late-night flag march in various areas of the federal capital to ensure security ahead of Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

An official told APP on Friday that the flag march was carried out under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Qazi Ali Raza, covering multiple areas of the capital.

He said the purpose of the flag march was to instill a sense of security among citizens and demonstrate the preparedness of Islamabad Police.

SSP Operations Qazi said Islamabad Police remained fully active to protect the lives and property of citizens, adding that effective security arrangements had been made across the capital for Eid-ul-Fitr.

He reiterated that maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety remained the top priority of Islamabad Police.

The official added that the flag march started from Sports Complex and, after passing through different areas of the city, concluded at the same point.