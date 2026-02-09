ICT Police, district administration hold joint meeting to tighten security in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police and the district administration on Sunday held a joint meeting to review and further strengthen security arrangements across the federal capital, with a focus on coordinated action, enhanced surveillance and crime prevention.

An official told APP on Monday that the meeting was jointly chaired by Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, and Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and was attended by senior officers of Islamabad Police and the district administration.

Following the instructions of Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Interior Minister, the meeting discussed the implementation of a comprehensive security strategy aimed at making Islamabad a safer city through divisional-level planning and coordinated enforcement.

The IGP Rizvi stressed that monitoring at the entry and exit points of the federal capital would be further strengthened, while a modern mechanism would be developed to effectively monitor movement and traffic within the city. Measures taken to further improve peace and public order and prevent crime were also reviewed during the meeting.

He said that the protection of citizens’ lives, property and dignity remains the top priority, adding that Islamabad Police is working round the clock to ensure enhanced security across the city, including the Diplomatic Enclave and the Red Zone.

Highlighting the role of technology, the IGP Rizvi said that Islamabad Safe City has been developed in line with modern standards, and through Safe City cameras and advanced systems, effective monitoring has been established on major highways, sectors and key locations.

He added that timely actions are being taken against terrorism and criminal elements, while modern technology is being utilized to move towards a crime-free capital.

Issuing clear directives, the IGP emphasized strict zero tolerance against criminal elements and said that no compromise would be made on security under any circumstances. He directed that strict surveillance be maintained on suspicious individuals, with complete data compilation and follow-up.

Senior officers briefed the meeting that door-to-door surveys in urban areas have been completed, while similar exercises in rural areas will be completed soon.

The IGP Rizvi further directed that, along with enhanced monitoring of entry and exit points, patrolling across the city should be increased, and all such points equipped with modern, technology-based CCTV cameras. He also stressed the need for closer coordination with all relevant institutions to further strengthen security.

“All available resources and technology will be utilized to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives, property and dignity,” the IGP Islamabad said, reiterating that safeguarding the public remains the foremost priority.