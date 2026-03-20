ICT Police deploy 7,000 across capital, 3,000 for Eid congregations security

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have finalized comprehensive security and traffic arrangements for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr, deploying over 7,000 officers, personnel and volunteers across the federal capital.

An official told APP on Friday that more than 3,000 officers and personnel would perform security duties at mosques, imambargahs and open places during Eid congregations.

He said that citizens would be allowed to attend Eid prayers through designated entry points after body search, while parking near mosques and imambargahs would be strictly prohibited.

The official added that to ensure smooth traffic flow during Eid days, over 500 traffic officers would be deployed across the city, while special pickets have been established to prevent one-wheeling and reckless driving.

He said more than 2,000 police personnel would be deployed at public places, parks and graveyards, while special police contingents, along with foot patrol, bicycle patrol and horse-mounted units, would be deployed at recreational spots.

The official further said that only families would be allowed entry into family parks, while lady police personnel would also be deployed at recreational points during Chand Raat and Eid days.

He said that police mobiles, Dolphin Squad teams and all patrolling units would conduct special patrolling across the city, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in aerial firing, one-wheeling and other illegal activities.

The ICT Police reiterated that all available resources would be utilized to ensure foolproof security arrangements and provide a safe environment to citizens during Eid-ul-Fitr.