ICT Police conduct grand search, combing operation in Aabpara, Kirpa limits

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a grand search and combing operation in the jurisdictions of Aabpara and Kirpa police stations as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and ensure public safety in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Friday that the operation was conducted under the supervision of zonal SPs, following the directives of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, to intensify action against criminal elements.

He said that women police officers also took part in the operation, while police personnel were properly briefed about operational procedures before the start of the activity.

During the operation, police teams checked 61 individuals, 32 houses, 27 motorcycles and nine vehicles. As part of verification, two suspicious persons and two motorcycles were shifted to police stations for further legal action.

The spokesperson added that one suspect was arrested during the operation, and illegal arms along with ammunition were recovered from his possession.

He said the objective of the search and combing operation was to prevent crime, tighten the security net around criminal elements and maintain law and order in the area.

The spokesperson further said that, on the orders of the IGP Islamabad, such grand search operations are being conducted across the district to eliminate crime and ensure the safety of citizens.